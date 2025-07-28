Fire guts classrooms at Kakira High School

Jinja, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Fire has gutted classrooms at Kakira High School. Kakira High School is one of the biggest government schools located in Kakira Town Council, in Jinja District.

The fire was reportedly first sighted by students at 7:00am on Sunday, as huge flames were seen coming out from the classrooms.

The students later teamed up with teachers and other residents in an attempt to contain the fire internally, but their efforts instead turned futile.

They were later joined by fire firefighters from both police and factories in Jinja City.

The school is yet to release an official statement.

However, one of the teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity says that property ranging from furniture and study materials and the roof have been completely destroyed.

The teacher says that, the school has been already struggling with congestion over the increase in student numbers and if there is no urgent response from responsible authorities to sanction urgent repairs, a number of learners will not have study space.

Meanwhile, the Kiira Regional Police Spokesperson, James Mubi confirms the incident, adding that their teams have managed to fully contain the fire, with support from their partners.

Mubi says that investigations to ascertain the cause of the fire are still underway, and a detailed report shall be made available to the general public in the course of next week.

Mubi says that officers from the fire and rescue services department will conduct a safety audit to ascertain their ability in contain unpredictable disasters like fire outbreaks, lightening, among others.

URN