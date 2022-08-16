FIFA suspends India’s Football Federation over “undue influence from third parties”

Beijing, China | Xinhua | The All India Football Federation (AIFF) was suspended with immediate effect due to third parties interference, FIFA announced on Monday.

“The suspension will be lifted once an order to set up a committee of administrators to assume the powers of the AIFF Executive Committee has been repealed and the AIFF administration regains full control of the AIFF’s daily affairs,” said FIFA in a statement.

The ban means that the 2022 U-17 Women’s World Cup scheduled in India in October might not be held, and India’s national football teams cannot play any international games until the ban is removed.

According to FIFA’s statement, The world football governing body is in constant constructive contact with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports in India and “is hopeful that a positive outcome to the case may still be achieved”.