Felicite Nson takes over from Kilonzo at Uganda Breweries

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Felicite Nson has today taken over as Managing Director Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL), making her the first woman to lead one of the country’s most iconic and enduring brands. Nson succeeds Andrew Kilonzo, who has been appointed Managing Director of Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL).

With more than 20 years of leadership experience across Africa, Nson brings a strong track record of driving business growth and transformation. Most recently, she served as Managing Director of Guinness Ghana Plc, where she previously held the role of Sales and Marketing Director from 2019 to 2023.

Under her leadership, Guinness Ghana Plc became Diageo’s fastest-growing market in Africa, delivering a 36% year-on-year increase in revenue and an 83% rise in operating profit in the first half of F25. She has also held senior positions at MTN Cameroon as Head of Consumer Marketing and at Coca-Cola West Africa as Advertising Manager.

Commenting on the leadership transition, Jimmy D. Mugerwa, Chairman of the Board, Uganda Breweries Limited, said: “The Board is delighted to welcome Felicite to UBL. Her appointment reflects our commitment to nurturing talent and strengthening leadership across our markets. This milestone demonstrates the strength of our succession planning and our continued investment in leadership development within Diageo. We are excited about the wealth of knowledge and experience Felicite brings to the business.”

Mugerwa also paid tribute to outgoing Managing Director, Andrew Kilonzo: “Andrew has played a pivotal role in steering UBL through a critical period, including the post-pandemic recovery. His leadership has strengthened our growth trajectory, advanced innovation, and reinforced our market position. We are confident that Felicite will build on this legacy by deepening our market penetration, fostering inclusion and diversity, and driving sustainable growth.”