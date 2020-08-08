FDC vows to defy new campaign regulations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party officials have opposed the new Electoral Commission guidelines requiring candidates to seek police clearance before holding political gatherings.

The FDC party Spokesperson, Ibrahim Ssemuju Nganda says it is illegal and unconstitutional for the Commission to abuse what he calls the right of candidates to hold political meetings.

According to Ssemuju, they will fight the regulation by all means and should court fail to help them, they will go out of their way to defy it.

Francis Mwijukye, the Buhweju County MP, says what EC is doing is surrendering its mandate and powers to the police forces, something he warns will antagonize the country’s democracy since police will now have powers to block some candidates.

He appealed to EC to reconsider its decision on that matter before nominations to avoid clashing with politicians.

Speaking at the same meeting, Ssemuju hinted on some of the resolutions by the FDC National Executive Committee, which include dispatching teams from their headquarters to different parts of the country to hear and resolve conflicts resulting from the party primaries.

He said the party president, Amuriat Oboi Patrick and National Chairperson, Wasswa Biriggwa will visit Acholi sub region while Salam Musumba and Francis Mwijukye will proceed to Kasese region.

