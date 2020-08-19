FDC still expecting Besigye to join presidential race

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change -FDC party is still hopeful that its former president Dr Kiiza Besigye will pick nomination forms to contest for the presidency once again.

The party opened a two day’s exercise calling for those who meet the qualifications to carry the FDC flag in the forthcoming general elections to do so. On the first day of the exercise, the party’s National chairman Wasswa Biriggwa was the only candidate who picked the forms.

FDC deputy spokesperson John Kikonyogo says that they expect the party president Amuriat Patrick Oboi and Dr Kiiza Besigye to show up today and hopefully take a step to contest once again. This would be the fifth time that Besigye will be contesting for the presidency against President Yoweri Museveni.

The chairman of the FDC Electoral Commission Toterebuka Bamwenda says that persons seeking to contest for the presidency will be required to pay five million Shillings as nomination fee, have one proposer and two seconders all of whom must be party delegates, not less than 20 signatures of delegates from the four major regions of Uganda and a National Identity card.

As Biriggwa picked nomination forms, he was given a copy of guidelines for nominations, a party constitution and the party policy agenda, a tentative voters’ register and a list of NEC members names where he can choose names of seconders from the four regions. The forms must be returned not later than August 26.

Birigwa said he wants to ensure that FDC takes power and revamps the collapsed systems of the country’s governance.

******

URN