Farmers resort to growing Napier grass to control erosion, run off water

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in Kabale district have resorted to growing Napier grass to control run off water and soil erosion during heavy rainfall.

Kabale is one of the districts that are prone to landslides during rainy seasons resulting from poor farming methods.

In May this year, landslides destroyed 31 houses in Kabale and Rubanda districts. To address the problem, farmers have resorted to growing Napier grass commonly known as elephant grass, which has a vigorous root system to prevent soil erosion.

Jack Mutabaazi, a farmer from Nyamirima village in Buhara sub county, says that during the 1980’s, he used to plant Napier grass to prevent soil erosion during the rainy season but abandoned the practice.

He however, says that he recently realised his mistake and decided to start Napier grass to protect his land.

Mutabaazi wants local leaders to pass a bylaw compelling farmers in the district to grow Napier grass so that soils can be uniformly protected.

Dezi Biryomumeisha, a farmer from Kigarama in Maziba Sub County, says farmers had not picked interest in growing Napier grass due to the negative perception that it occupies land that can be used for growing crops.

Milton Kwesiga, the Executive Director Disaster Reduction Research and Emergency Missions, a non profit environment organization operating in Kabale and Rubanda districts, says Napier grass is easy to plant and maintain to control soil erosion compared to other methods like trenching.

He says in addition to controlling soil erosion and run off water, Napier grass can be used as fodder for cows.

Kwesiga says the organization has started distributing Napier grass to farmers at no cost as a way of boosting its growing.

Evas Asiimwe, the Kabale District Environment Office, says they are fully behind the efforts of the farmers to plan Napier grass as one of the ways to stop landslides because it is cheap and multiplies quickly.

Asiimwe says that they have already started carrying out sensitization to convince farmers to plant Napier grass as well as implement other methods like terracing to avoid soil erosion.

