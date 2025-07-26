Evolve Group Africa champions Women in Marketing at inaugural Summit & Honors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Evolve Group Africa, a prominent brand marketing and communications firm, hosted its inaugural Women in Marketing Summit & Honors on Thursday, July 24th, 2025. This “suits-and-sneakers”-themed event, held at the Kampala Serena Hotel, gathered marketing trailblazers, thought leaders, and change-makers to share insights, celebrate excellence, and inspire bold leadership under the theme “Brilliance and Bold Moves.”

Beatrice Lugalambi, General Manager of Corporate Communications & Marketing at Centenary Bank, delivered the keynote address. She hailed the Women in Marketing Honors & Summit as a “platform of truth and triumph” and “a defining moment for Uganda and the continent.” Lugalambi encouraged marketers to embrace both artificial intelligence (AI) and data-driven strategies, emphasizing the crucial blend of AI with human intuition. She highlighted that the most impactful campaigns are those designed with data insights, deeply reflecting human emotion, behavior, and context.

Lugalambi urged, “I urge marketers to challenge themselves and stay versatile, authentic, and bold. It’s not just about following data, but about using it to tell stories that matter. When you lead with purpose and keep empathy at the center, your work can truly make an impact.”

The Chief Guest, Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Nayebare Musherure, Member of Parliament for Mawogola North constituency and Managing Director of Mbabule 101.1 FM, shared her personal marketing journey, specifically her experience promoting Ugandan jewelry in the United States. She attributed her business success to being open-minded, bold, and willing to take risks.

Hon. Musherure stated, “When you have the perfect reasons for doing what you’re doing, no one can stop you. I’ve lived this. I went from being a housewife, to becoming a Member of Parliament. Find your purpose, commit to it, and silence the negative voices.”

The event also featured engaging panel discussions where active marketing professionals shared their personal journeys, offering valuable insights into overcoming challenges, embracing innovation, and achieving success within the industry. The esteemed panelists included Caroline Ampaire (Head of Digital and Media at Uganda Breweries Limited and Vice President of the Uganda Marketers Society – UMS), Charity Winnie Kamusiime (Head of Marketing at Dfcu Bank and President of the Uganda Marketers Society – UMS), Jackie Namara Rukare (CEO Iguru Consult Limited), Connie Nankya (Marketing and Communications Director at World Vision Uganda), Grace Namutebi (Brand Manager at Crown Beverages), and Lorraine Tukahirwa (Head of Marketing and Communications at Vision Group). A key takeaway from the panelists was the importance of merging creativity with data-driven insights to craft authentic and impactful marketing campaigns.

I&M Bank, one of the event’s sponsors, reiterated its commitment to empowering women in the marketing sector. Women in Marketing, a subsidiary of Evolve Group Africa, is dedicated to bolstering Evolve Africa’s efforts to empower women within the Marketing, Advertising, and Communications ecosystem, while also recognizing, celebrating, and creating platforms for women to fulfill their potential and advance their careers.

Happy Milla, Empowerment Team Lead at Evolve Group Africa, expressed enthusiasm, saying, “We’re happy to host the inaugural Women in Marketing Summit & Honors. We believe the takeaways from the event will inspire, empower, and encourage more women to lead with confidence and creativity in the marketing space.”

The summit culminated in an honorary awards ceremony, recognizing four outstanding women in marketing with Lifetime Achievement Honors. The honorees were Jackie Namara Rukare, Susan Nsibirwa (CEO Nation Media Group), Immaculate Ngulumi Nabatte (Chief Manager Marketing & Branding at Centenary Bank), and Barbra Arimi Teddy (Head of Marketing and Communications at NSSF). These awards celebrated their inspiring career journeys, significant contributions to the marketing profession, and the mentorship and coaching they have provided to numerous marketing professionals over the years.

The summit officially launched the Women in Marketing Uganda Chapter, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring and celebrating outstanding women in Uganda’s marketing profession.

The Women in Marketing Summit & Honors 2025 was proudly sponsored by I&M Bank, Centenary Bank, Vision Group, Radio City 97FM, Matooke Republic, Rage East Media Africa, Kadanke Brand House, Aquafina, and Uganda Breweries Ltd.