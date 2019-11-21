European Union boosts 6th edition of the Kampala International theater festival

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The European Union has joined the Tebere Arts Foundation and the Bayimba Foundation to support the 6th edition of the Kampala International Theater Festival (KITF) to be held at the Ndere Cultural Center and the Uganda Museum from the 26th to 30th November 2019.

This year’s festival is held under the theme; ”self-identity, love, and the effects of war and displacement.”

The 6th edition of the Kampala International Theatre Festival brings together renowned playwrights, directors and celebrated actors, costumes and stage designers from all over the world. The festival this year will host productions from Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda, Burundi, Palestine, Germany, and the United Kingdom. It will explore new genres – from musical theatre to puppetry – to discuss the complex themes of war, displacement and self-identity. The festival represents also a learning event for the performing arts community as it will host roundtables and writing workshops.

The production of this year edition is led by the Tebere Arts Foundation with Asiimwe Deborah Kawe as Artistic Director, Karishma Bhagani as Associate Artistic Director, and Aganza Kisaka as Associate Producer. Faisal Kiwewa, from Bayimba Foundation, is the co-producer of the 2019 festival.

Beatrice Campodonico, Cultural Attaché at the European Union says that the European Union in Uganda understands the importance of theatre and performing arts in general in communicating about some of the challenging issues that affect Ugandan society.

Within the European Union, cultural and creative sectors are important for ensuring the continued development of societies and are at the heart of the creative economy," she adds.

Aganza Kisaka, of the Tebere Arts Foundation, acknowledged the partners and the sponsors that will make this edition as successful as the previous ones and even more.

We want to thank the Ministry of Tourism and Ndere Centre for hosting the festival, the European Union, the Belgian organization Africalia, the British Council, and USA for Africa, Doen Foundation, NBO and Sundance Institute for their generous support. And, last but not least, we want to thank our co- producer Bayimba with whom we have a long fruitful partnership for the production of the theatre festival,” she said.

She added that the festival had received over 50 applications from Africa, Europe, South America, India, North America, Africa and announced the inclusion of a partnership with the Nairobi Musical Theatre Initiative developed and run by Eric Wainainaunder Rainmaker Limited.

Karishma Bhagani, KITF Associate Artistic Director, said that this festival provides a platform for the public to engage in a deep and meaningful conversation through theatre and showcase various aspects of performing arts.

“Each performance will be followed by a talk back where artists will share their creative process with the audience," she added.

Rasheeda Nalumoso from the British Council said that their involvement entails providing a platform for UK artists to collaborate with others and also up skill artists through creative master classes. This year, Nick Makoha, acclaimed Ugandan playwright who lives in the UK but will perform his play, My Father and Other Super Heroes for the first time for Ugandans at KITF.

Over the years, the KITF has become a space that encourages performances and post-performance dialogue that are about forging and holding connections, challenging taboos, and celebrating differences.

The festival which runs from 2p.m. to midnight daily will cost UGX70, 000 for a full pass for adults and UGX 50,000 for students. A single day pass will cost UGX20, 000 for adults and UGX10, 000 for students.