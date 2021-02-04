EU delegation meets Kyagulanyi

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Former National Unity Platform-NUP Presidential Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu on Thursday held a meeting with the European Union-EU delegation.

The EU team was led by the EU head of Delegation in Uganda Attilio Pacifici along ambassadors representing 9 European countries in Uganda, while the NUP comprised of the Secretary-General David Lewis Rubongoya, vice president Lina Zedriga, Masaka Municipality MP Mathias Mpuuga, Joel Ssenyonyi and women’s league leader Flavia Kalule.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the closed-door meeting at Magere, Joel Ssenyonyi the National Unity Platform Spokesperson said that they told the EU team about the continued human rights abuses committed by security personnel on NUP supporters.

“The delegation was concerned about the issues we raised mostly Human rights violations like illegal arrests of our members, abductions and brutality that has been meted out to our supporters, malpractice tendencies by Museveni and his team”, Ssenyonyi said.

Ssenyonyi also said that they told the team to speak to President Museveni to stop acts of brutality and violence on opposition supporters.

Pacifici said they met NUP leadership to hear their concerns following last month’s elections. He also said that they will meet other political parties.

Last month, the EU condemned the pre-election excesses by the security forces and the shutting down of the internet which disrupted social media.

The EU called on the Government to respect the freedom of expression and the right to peaceful and safe assembly, including the free movement of all political actors and their supporters.

URN