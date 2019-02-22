Erratic rains affecting NAADS program

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Erratic rains and changing weather patterns have affected the progress of the National Agriculture Advisory Services (NAADS), a government intervention to increase agricultural productivity. NAADS beneficiaries say that the trends have affected their productivity and often, the distribution of agro inputs.

NAADS Technical and Agribusiness Services Manager Dr Christopher Bukenya says that although they encourage timely planting, delayed rainfall interrupts distribution of inputs and distracts orders to suppliers.

He adds that as a result, farmers and programme implementers have fallen short of their expectations.

In May 2017, then Rukungiri Resident District Commissioner, Martin Mugabe suspended the distribution of Coffee and tea seedlings under Operation Wealth Creation (OWC) accusing coordinators of distributing coffee and tea seedlings during a dry season. He said that the area had not received rains to support the survival of perennial crops during the month in which distribution was being carried out.

Kabale District Production Officer Beda Mwebesa says that says that farmers in Kigezi used to plant after the June-August dry spell but the pattern has been interrupted as the dry season stretches to the end of September. Mwebesa says that at times October rains come in an abnormal way by creating floods and landslides.

Andrew Mwebesa, a farmer from Buhara Sub County in Kabale district faults the government for failing to provide long term weather information to farmers.

National Agriculture Advisory Services Board Director Tom Muhoozi says that they are now advising farmers to target the first rains, embrace water harvesting for irrigation, and avoid plating crops in hilly areas without terracing.

******

URN