Erik ten Hag named new Bayer Leverkusen head coach

BERLIN, SPAIN | Xinhua | Bayer Leverkusen has appointed Erik ten Hag as its new head coach, following the departure of Xabi Alonso to Real Madrid, the Bundesliga runner-up announced on Monday.

The 55-year-old Dutchman, who most recently managed the Premier League team Manchester United, has signed a contract until 2027. He will take charge on 1 July, with his first competitive match scheduled for the first round of the DFB Cup between 15 and 18 August.

Ten Hag inherits a team that achieved a historic league and cup double under Alonso in the 2023/24 season, and he is expected to maintain Leverkusen’s attacking and dominant style of play.

“Leverkusen is one of the best clubs in Germany and part of Europe’s elite,” Ten Hag said. “This is an exciting challenge, to build something during this transition and develop an ambitious team that reflects the club’s identity.”

Between 2018 and 2022, Ten Hag led Ajax to three Eredivisie titles, two KNVB Cups and a memorable run to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League in 2019. His success in Amsterdam earned him the Manchester United job, where he won the EFL Cup in his first season and followed up with FA Cup triumph in 2024.

However, following a challenging beginning to the 2024/25 season, he was dismissed in late October, with United sitting 14th in the Premier League table.

Leverkusen’s managing director, Simon Rolfes, emphasised the club’s high expectations: “Erik brings experience and a clear footballing philosophy. His achievements with Ajax and United underline his ability to lead at the highest level. We believe he’s the right person to guide us forward in the Bundesliga, DFB Cup, and Champions League.”

Ten Hag is the third Dutch coach in Bayer’s history, following in the footsteps of Rinus Michels and Peter Bosz. As Leverkusen enters a new era following Alonso’s departure, all eyes will be on Ten Hag as he looks to continue the club’s rise and secure its place among Europe’s elite. ■