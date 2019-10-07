Equity Group unveils a new look

Equity’s refresh geared towards leveraging on the brand’s global capability, strong heritage, internal talent assembly and agile business model to scale across demographic segments in Africa

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Equity Group Holdings Plc has launched a new brand identity that reflects a streamlined financial services provider positioned as a catalyst for the development of the region.

By the Group unveiling a new unified brand identity, it is signalling its next frontier in delivering a seamless customer experience across markets and across demographic segments.

The refreshed look will first roll out in Kenya where the story of the Equity brand started 35 years ago and eventually in all other markets where the Group has established its presence in Africa.

Speaking when unveiling the new identity in Nairobi last week, Equity Group Managing Director and CEO Dr James Mwangi said, “The new identity matches the new realities, business model, customer segments and preferences, and the evolving digital space. It has preserved the essence of the Group’s brand retaining the best heritage from the past, while introducing the best of the future”.

Equity, he added, maintains that the fresh identity matches the new realities, business model, customer segments and preferences and the evolving digital space; enabling it to focus on key areas that will see it remain relevant diverse and current consumer needs.

This, it hopes, will be achieved through spurring economic growth by empowering consumers; businesses and enterprises through innovative solutions, infusing digital capabilities at all touch points, while nurturing existing and building new relationships.

According to a statement released in Nairobi, “In a bid to unlock new opportunities within the growing digital banking space, Equity will continually focus on operational efficiencies, driven through innovations and re-engineering of its value chain. Customers will be further enabled to interact with the bank on self-service channels of mobile and internet devices or on the 3rd party low variable cost infrastructure.”

Equity operations are strategically located in 9 countries in Eastern and Central Africa namely Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan, Rwanda, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and now Zambia, Mozambique and Ethiopia.

“The new look and outlook come with the promise of accelerated growth and expansion, while delivering financial tools designed to unlock social economic potential, create wealth and accelerate transformation of households and enterprises across Africa,” the statement said.

With the new look, the Group seeks to be a leading Pan-African financial service provider. It aims to empower customers to transform their lives, while products and services seek to meet the needs and aspirations of customers.