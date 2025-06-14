EPS Suspension: Why a month

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, has suspended implementing the automated Express Penalty Scheme (EPS Auto) for one month.

The immediate suspension was announced in a statement released by the Ministry of Works and Transport through its social media platforms. The suspension is effective from June 12 to July 12.

The suspension comes a day after the ministry temporarily halted EPS fines amid public outcry and protest threats from motorists, taxi, bus, and lorry operators who had planned a nationwide demonstration starting Monday.

Wamala indicated that the decision to suspend the implementation of the traffic regulations through the EPS Auto module is in response to various complaints from the general public that need to be addressed by the relevant government agencies.

“The system may have had errors in synchronising with EPS data from the police, resulting in duplicated fines and interchange of offences. Further sensitisation of road users is also necessary to appreciate the regulations,” Katumba said in a statement.

The statement further reads: “The fines for speeding were too harsh, and the 72-hour allocation for payment was also too short. Another concern is that the scope of implementation of the 30km/h speed limit within urban areas was too broad and needed to be restricted to only special zones, such as schools, marketplaces, hospitals, and church zones.”

According to the Minister, the lack of speed signs on some roads to guide road users on the expected speed limit was another concern that needed to be addressed by the relevant authorities.

He also noted that during this process, the speed cameras would be aligned with speed signposts on roads, citing the example of the Nkumba to Katabi section on Entebbe Road, which currently lacks speed signs.

“In conclusion, given the gaps and public concerns mentioned above, the Ministry has deemed it necessary to immediately suspend the implementation of the Automated Express Penalty Scheme (EPS Auto) for one month, allowing implementation agencies to address all gaps in the regulation and EPS Auto,” Katumba noted.

The Minister stated that the Ministry of Works and Transport will lead government teams to address public concerns. During the suspension period, the government will verify concerns regarding issued fines, review the regulation, and sensitise the public on the regulations. Katumba urged drivers to drive responsibly and observe traffic rules to ensure road safety.

Addressing Parliament at Kololo ceremonial grounds after delivering his budget speech, President Museveni also said the introduction of digital number plates was not about money and fines. “It is about security, not fine rubbish”, said Museveni.

“I think the confusion about fines could be because we didn’t have money, and we told these people to make the number plates and recover the money from those who make mistakes, but the issue is that the number plates are digitised,” said Museveni.

URN