Entebbe leaders demand construction of flyovers on Express Highway

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Entebbe have demanded for the construction of flyovers along the Express Highway.

The Katabi town council Chairperson Ronald Kalema says that many pedestrians who use the road are knocked down by speeding vehicles.

Entebbe traffic police registers up to 4 accidents every week along the extension of the expressway stretch. Kalema says, government should institute flyovers along the expressway in three major towns of Nkumba, Katabi and Abayita Ababiri where people are often knocked down.

Kalema also wants the provision of access routes in some areas like Mpala where a roundabout was constructed and an access route removed.

Entebbe Traffic Police Commander Ssewanyana Obadia attributes the road accidents on the express highway to reckless driving. Obadiah now wants people to recognize that the express highway is still under construction and that people need to respect traffic rules.

Allan Kyobe Ssempebwa, the Public relations officer for the Uganda National Roads Authority says the design of the road was approved after getting views from the area leaders.

He, however, says that the flyovers can only be constructed after completion of the road.

Currently, the construction of the expressway extension is still on-going in some parts of Mpala, Nkumba and Abayita Ababiri.

URN