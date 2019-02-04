Emirates introduces on-board entertainment playlist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Emirates has introduced an innovative new function on its app to allow every Ugandan to create bespoke playlists ahead of their flight and sync it to their seats once on board. All customers can plan their trip more effectively, and maximize their onboard experience by using the Emirates app to browse the expansive entertainment catalogue at any time.

Ice, Emirates’ award-winning inflight entertainment has reached a new milestone of over 4,000 channels of on-demand entertainment.

Sir Tim Clark, President, Emirates Airline said: “In keeping with our ‘Fly Better’ promise, our teams work tirelessly to provide ever better world-class travel experiences. Every detail is carefully considered as we continually enhance and develop innovative products and services for our customers.