Elders, people power leaders clash at supporters burial in Kamuli

Kamuli, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Elders from Bukakabila village in Kitayundwa sub-county, Kamuli district have faced off with people power supporters at the burial of their colleague, Charles Mutyabule.

Mutyabule 24, met his death in Mabira forest, along the Kampala-Jinja highway on Saturday. He was part of a procession that was escorting Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu to Kampala after being hosted at a radio talk show in Jinja.

People power activists claim that Mutyabule was knocked dead by a police patrol vehicle, an accusation that the police has dismissed.

During the burial on Sunday, Naluswa Mutyabule, an Elder in the area, condemned the people power team for exhibiting recklessness in their approach. He said that a successful commander should ensure the safety of his subjects during the battle because rampant death will weaken his force ahead of the war.

Naluswa further accused them of orchestrating long-distance processions which have caused the death of their colleagues. But the angry supporters attacked him until he was forced to flee from the funeral.

Former minister, Asuman Kiyingi attempted to calm the situation by asking them to seek redress from the courts of law. But the supporters accused him of judging their mode of operation while demanding for change and ordered him to sit.

Alton Kasolo, a People Power mobilizer in Busoga sub-region challenged leaders to guide their youthful predecessors other than subjecting them to open criticism.

Meanwhile Joel Ssenyonyi, the People Power spokesperson argued that Ugandans have a right to freely demand change through peaceful means like organized processions and they shouldn’t be reprimanded over the same.

The deceased is survived by a five months’ pregnant wife, Mwajuma Mutesi.

*********

URN