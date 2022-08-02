Education ministry bans music concerts in schools

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Education and Sports has temporarily banned live music concerts in schools. In a circular addressed to both public and private schools, Jane Egau Okuo, the acting Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Educatio, says that they have temporarily banned artists from staging shows in schools until the ministry puts in place the necessary guidelines.

“Everyone must always remember that the Ministry of Education is the custodian of the values and behavior of the children while at school, whether these schools are government or private…schools are cautioned not to hire or allow any of these artistes to perform in schools,” the August 1, 2022 circular reads in part.

She explains that the ministry will soon come up with guidelines on the nature of and conduct of co-curricular activities and entertainment allowed in schools, adding that school managers will be held responsible should they allow the same in the schools.

“The purpose of this communication, therefore, is to inform all concerned to ban performances of this nature from school grounds. Clear guidelines will soon be officially issued,” she added. This comes a few days after several video clips went viral on social media showing musicians portraying queer behaviors and indecency as they performed for learners. In the videos, the artists are seen dressed skimpily, making erotic and seductive dance moves.

The former health minister and Tororo Woman Member of Parliament, Sarah Opendi was the first to call for the ban of music performances in school, saying that the artists were fueling immorality among learners, which was likely to affect their mental health.

Citing local artiste Sheebah Kalungi, whose videos were making rounds on social media, Opendi who is also the Chairperson of the Uganda Women Parliamentary Association noted that the dance and the dressing code of the artiste were bringing shame yet the children looked up to the artists as role models.

Educational institutions are seen as places where students are nurtured and taught discipline. However, some school managers have lowered the threshold and permitted various activities that were never allowed in schools in the past.

