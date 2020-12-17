EC upholds Nkwasibwe’s nomination in Kinkizi East

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Electoral Commission-EC has upheld the nomination of independent candidate Kinkizi East parliamentary candidate, Deus Nkwasibwe alias Omusisa. In October this year, Kwasiibwe’s rival and incumbent Kinkizi East legislator Dr. Chris Baryomunsi petitioned EC to cancel his nomination on grounds that he joined elective politics without resigning from Public Service.

Baryomunsi, who is also the Housing State Minister argued that Nkwasiibwe did not resign from Internal Security Organization-ISO which contravenes Article 61(i) (f) of the Constitution of Uganda and Section 15 of the Electoral Commission Act that bars a person holding a position in the public service from contesting for political office.

However, in a December 16th, 2020 addressed to Kanungu district registrar, the EC Chairperson, Justice Simon Byabakama Mugyenyi, says the Commission under MIN COMP 334/2020 found that Nkwasibwe retired from active service on March 25th, 2020.

“..Nkwasibwe Deus was qualified and eligible for nomination as member of parliament Kinkizi East constituency having resigned from public service in accordance with the law and therefore the, returning officer’s decision nominating Nkwasibwe Deus is upheld,” reads the letter.

Reacting on the EC response, Nkwasiibwe said Baryomunsi petitioned EC only to harass him after realizing that he has no support on the ground because he has done nothing for the voters. Baryomunsi hasn’t yet commented as he neither picked nor returned calls from our reporter to his mobile.

Nkwasiibwe decided to run as an independent candidate after and losing in the NRM primaries to Baryomunsi, who he accused of rigging. Baryomunsi is also facing another challenge from Arans Mark Tabaruka from the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party.

********

URN