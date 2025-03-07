EC registers 71,301 new voters in Teso

SOROTI, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission registered 71,301 new voters in the Teso subregion in the recently concluded general update of the National Voter’s Register exercise.

The commission also recorded 46,517 applications of transfers of voters from different polling stations in the region. The voters were registered in the eleven districts, including Soroti City, making up the Teso sub-region.

Bukedea district registered the highest number of new voters, including transfers, during the exercise that ended on February 17, 2025.

According to the Regional Elections Officer for Teso, Idd Kaahwa, Bukedea registered 9,509 new voters, and 6,793 voters applied for the transfer of their voting locations.

Bukedea was followed by Amuria district, which registered 6,734 new voters and 3,881 applications of new voter locations. Soroti district came third with 4,680 new voters and 4,991 applications of new voter locations. This was followed by Serere district, which registered 4,046 new voters and 3,366 applications of new voter locations.

In the list of new registered voters, Ngora district registered the lowest number with 1,582 voters, followed by Katakwi district with 1,583 and Soroti City with 1,940 voters.

However, some districts registered more applicants for new voter locations than the new registered voters. In Soroti City and Katakwi district, applications for transfer of voter locations tripled the new registered voters.

The newly registered voters add to the 888,641 voters registered in the Teso sub-region in the National Voters Register for the 2021 general elections.

The Electoral Commission conducted the General Update of the National Voters’ Register from January 20 to February 17, 2025, in all the parishes across the country.

The update of the National Voters Register is one of the key activities in compliance with Article 61 (1)(e) of the Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, and Section 20 of the Electoral Commission Act (Cap 176), the Electoral Commission conducted in preparation for the 2025-2026 General Elections.

URN