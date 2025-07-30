EC breaks ground for shs400billion new headquarters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has launched the construction of its new headquarters, which will cost sh400 billion. The headquarters will be in Lweza B Ndeje Division, Makindye Saabagabo, Wakiso district.

In 2023, the Electoral Commission handed over its former headquarters on Plot 55, Jinja Road, to the Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) in March 2023 and relocated its headquarters to the former National Housing and Construction Company (NHCC) headquarters on Seventh Street, Industrial Area.

According to Julius Mucunguzi, the Electoral Commission’s Public Relations Officer, the groundbreaking ceremony marks a historic milestone as it’s the first time the EC will own its building after over 20 years of renting, signifying a major shift in the commission’s operations.

Kenneth Akaijuka, the Chief Executive Officer of, National Housing, noted that the new Electoral Commission headquarters will occupy 10 acres along the Entebbe Road, following a presidential directive in 2022 to provide a permanent home for the commission ahead of the 2025 general elections.

He explains that the multi-billion-dollar construction project, expected to be completed within two years, will feature state-of-the-art facilities, including a ballot paper printery, nominations and tally centre, ICT hub, hospital, accommodation, hotel, warehouses, training halls, and a press centre.

“The project encompasses various activities, with an estimated total cost of approximately 400 billion shillings. This includes land acquisition, infrastructure development, construction of paved road networks, water and power systems, ICT and data systems, a 10-storey administration block with four basements, a nominations gallery, and other facilities,” Akaijuka explained.

Akaijuka noted that the project is expected to be completed within two years, and to ensure timely delivery, National Housing will partner with other companies to augment their capacity, given their ongoing commitments to multiple projects.

Justice Simon Byabakama, the Electoral Commission chairperson, stated that the National Housing and Construction Company has assured them that the facility will be ready to accommodate the forthcoming presidential nominations in September, with some structures already in place.

“We have been struggling with renting here and there. But we want to thank God that finally we shall have our home, where we can have enough storage and offices to accommodate our stuff. The NHC have assured us that the Nominations next month can be conducted from here, and hopefully, the national rally centre for the presidential results of 2026 will also be here,” Byabakama said.

Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja commended the Electoral Commission for acquiring land for its headquarters, assuring that the government will provide necessary funding to ensure the timely completion of the offices.

Nabbanja noted that the government is making efforts to reduce the financial burden of rent on government offices, highlighting the significance of the Electoral Commission’s new headquarters in achieving this goal.

” Regular elections are now a cherished feature of Uganda’s governance. What a way to mark 30 years of our Constitution than with a permanent home for the Electoral Commission, built for service, innovation and democratic growth. ” — Rt. Hon. @R_Nabbanja pic.twitter.com/VhFGSvYyXk — The Electoral Commission – Uganda (@UgandaEC) July 30, 2025

*****

URN