EC blacklists presiding officers implicated in malpractices in Busongora South

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission has blacklisted eight presiding officers in Busongora South County who were implicated in malpractices in last year’s parliamentary elections.

The presiding officers were from four polling stations of Busunga, Hamukungu, Katunguru Primary School, and Quran primary school where irregularities were reported.

Addressing candidates on Wednesday, the District Returning Officer Ismael Atwijukire Takih said that all presiding officers implicated in mishandling the previous elections will be replaced or dropped.

Atwijukire said that 30 returning officers from other districts will be in Kasese to help in supervising the exercise.

Atwijukire also appealed to the seven candidates to refrain from campaigns that might cause hatred and violence in a multi-ethnic constituency.

The National Unity Platform-NUP candidate Mbaju Kathika asked the EC to rein on civil servants including the RDC of Kasese Lt. Joe Walusimbi and his counterpart of Bunyangabu district Joshua Masereka who are allegedly campaigning for the NRM candidate.

David Mulindwa, an independent candidate also asked EC to intervene and stop supporters of some candidates who are using social media to blackmail candidates in the race.

Wilfred Bagenda, the Kasese DPC called upon the candidates to abide by the law and facilitate a violent-free process.

The seat fell vacant after the Court of Appeal nullified the election of NRM’s Mujungu last month on grounds that the elections were marred by gross irregularities.

Three Justices of Appeal led by Fredrick Egonda Ntende overturned the decision of the High Court in Fort Portal and concurred with Thembo’s rival Kathika that there were irregularities at Katunguru Primary school, Katunguru Market, and Busunga Primary school polling stations in Kasese district.

URN