East Kyoga Police donates Easter packages to the sick at Soroti Hospital

Soroti, Uganda | URN | Patients at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital have received essential items from the East Kyoga Regional Police in an Easter outreach. The initiative, led by Deputy Regional Police Commander Robert Coxson Obic, focused on providing comfort and hope to patients during the Easter season.

The police team visited four wards, including the mental health unit, paediatric ward, surgical ward, and children’s ward, where they delivered gift packages containing essentials. Speaking during the visit, Obic said the gesture reflects the police’s commitment to community engagement beyond law enforcement duties.

“The work of police is not only to arrest and detain but also to share and engage with the community in hard times. We felt it was important to reach out to the sick during this Easter celebration and remind them that they are not alone,” he said.

The team donated 100 gift packages, each containing a bar of soap, sugar, salt, rice, and bread. The items were funded through contributions from police officers. Obic also shared a message of hope drawn from the Bible, urging people to care for those in need.

He encouraged patients to remain hopeful and continue praying for healing. Patients and care-givers welcomed the gesture, describing it as timely support. Jennifer Abwoso, a patient from Kaberamaido District, said she had been admitted without any personal items.

“I was brought here today with nothing, not even soap. I thank God for this team from the police who visited us and supported us,” she said. Merab Akiteng, a care-giver, also spoke about the challenges of hospital life.

“Being in the hospital is hard. I have not been able to provide even tea for my patient. But now, with the sugar and bread I’ve received, we can at least have something to eat in the morning,” she said. Augustine Omoding, whose son has been hospitalized for five days, said such visits give hope to patients.

“When those who are out there keep visiting the sick, it gives them hope. I want to express my gratitude to everyone who has remembered the sick. Thank you, and may God bless you all,” he said. Jesca Apolot Areto, the in-charge of Ward II at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital, said the donations have brought relief to patients lacking basic necessities.

“We have patients here who have no one taking care of them, and the nurses have been doing their best to provide care. These donations will help improve their hygiene and overall well-being,” she said. She called on more organizations and individuals to support patients, emphasizing the importance of compassion and community involvement.

The police say the initiative is intended to inspire others to extend support to those in need, especially during the Easter season, and to promote a spirit of unity and compassion within the community.