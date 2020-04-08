EALA MPs call for joint effort to fight coronavirus across EAC

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A section of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly (EALA) have expressed displeasure with the uncoordinated intervention of the East African Community (EAC) member states in the fight against coronavirus.

All six EAC member states have active cases of coronavirus, Kenya holding the highest number with 172 cases, followed by Rwanda with 105, Uganda with 52, Tanzania with 24, Burundi with three and South Sudan with two cases.

But each of the countries has instituted different control measures to tame the further spread of the virus. Paul Musamali, one of Uganda’s representatives to the East African Legislative Assembly says that it is disappointing to see different strategies set up by members of the same bloc against a common enemy.

He cited Burundi as one of the countries where citizens continue to freely move despite confirmation of three positive cases. The legislator called for a concerted effort from all the member states towards the fight against coronavirus so that the community does not have a replica of the outbreak.

Another legislator Dennis Namara said that the global pandemic should bring the community together and put up a joint fight. He, however noted that the Summit and the Council of Ministers have recently met over the pandemic via teleconferencing.

Meanwhile, the MPs also proposed that Uganda postpones the 2021 general election so that the funds are saved and injected in the already suffering economy. Musamali said that without production and jobs for the people, Uganda will not be able to fight the coronavirus pandemic that requires huge funding and also finance the general election at the same time.

Namara also shared the same sentiments saying that the country cannot go into electioneering in the midst of a crisis. He suggests that the elections should instead be held in 2023.

