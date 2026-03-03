EAC to convene 25th summit in Tanzania’s Arusha

DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA | Xinhua | The heads of state of the East African Community (EAC) will hold their 25th ordinary summit on March 7 in the northern Tanzanian city of Arusha, the bloc announced Monday.

The summit, themed “Deepening Integration for Improved Livelihoods of EAC Citizens,” will bring together leaders of the eight member states to review progress in implementing regional programs and discuss strategic initiatives aimed at boosting economic growth and improving living standards, the bloc said in a statement.

During the upcoming summit, EAC Customs Bond, a single regional customs guarantee designed to replace multiple national bonds along transit corridors, will be launched. The new mechanism will allow traders and clearing agents to secure one bond recognized across all member states, reducing compliance costs, cutting border delays, safeguarding government revenue and facilitating smoother cross-border trade.

The leaders are also expected to officially unveil the 7th EAC Development Strategy, which sets priority actions to accelerate regional integration and socioeconomic transformation in the next five years.

EAC Secretary General Veronica Nduva said the gathering provides a critical platform for collective leadership and strategic decision-making to strengthen cooperation and shared prosperity. ■