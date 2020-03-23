E-commerce firm Jumia joins coronavirus fight

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | E-commerce firm, Jumia has announced a major partnership with Reckitt Benckiser, the global health products manufacturer to help consumers access hygienic products at the lowest price.

According to a media release shared on March 20, the partnership will provide a steady supply of hygiene products such as soap bars, disinfectants, and liquid hand wash at affordable pricing.

The firm said, demand for these products is growing as consumers take hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

“Jumia will be taking 0% commission on Dettol, JIK and Harpic, and will reinvest the initial commission into discounts on the consumer price,” it said.

Reckitt Benckiser is financing free shipping nationwide on all listed products. Consumers will be able to access all products from the “Stay Safe” page on Jumia, co-owned with Reckitt Benckiser.

“We are proud to work closely with Reckitt Benckiser through the “Stay Safe” campaign, which shares consistent information about Covid-19 and provides access to key hygiene products at the most affordable price possible for our consumers,” Romain Christodoulou from Jumia Group said.

The partnership will also provide critical information around Coronavirus. Reckitt Benckiser has created the Mythbuster website to help update consumers on risks and best practices to avoid the virus from spreading.

The partnership will cover eight of the markets where Jumia operates, Algeria, Egypt, Ghana, Kenya, Morocco, Nigeria, South Africa and Uganda.

By March 21, the world pandemic had killed around 11, 310 people. A total of 272, 000 had contracted it.

Countries world over have announced serious measures to fight the spread of the virus.