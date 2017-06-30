Duterte’s quotable year as Philippine president

Manila, Philippines | AFP | With abusive tirades against critics and light-hearted comments about rape, Rodrigo Duterte cemented himself as one of the world’s most outspoken leaders during his first year as Philippine president.

As Duterte marks one year in office on Friday, here are some of his more memorable remarks:

– Hitler –

“Hitler massacred three million Jews. Now there are three million drug addicts (in the Philippines). I’d be happy to slaughter them.”

Duterte in full roar over his quest to end illegal drugs in society. His crackdown led to police and unknown assailants killing thousands of alleged drug users and addicts. Rights groups warned he may be overseeing a crime against humanity.

After criticism from Jewish groups, Duterte apologised for referring to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler but said he was “emphatic” about wanting to kill millions of addicts.

– Respect –

“You must be respectful. Do not just throw away questions and statements. You son of a whore, I will curse you at that forum.”

Duterte warns then-US president Barack Obama not to criticise his drug war at a regional summit in Laos that they were about to attend.

– America has lost –

“In this shifting of political and cultural thing, America has lost it. I mean, I realigned myself in your (China’s) ideological flow and maybe I will also go to Russia to talk to (Russian President Vladimir) Putin and tell him that there are three of us against the world: China, Philippines and Russia.”

On a trip to Beijing, Duterte articulates his disdain for the United States — the Philippines’ mutual defence partner — and fondness for China and Russia.