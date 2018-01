Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | An Australian man experienced the fright of his life recently after a venomous snake scaled his car window as he drove home.

Ted Ogier said he spotted the black, red-bellied snake slithering alongside his car from the hood of his car. It wrapped itself around his side mirror, looking and apparently hissing at him.

He said the snake was “tapping on the window a couple of times because it obviously wanted to get in.”