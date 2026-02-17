Dr Zedriga further remanded as State seeks time to verify sureties

Gulu, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief Magistrate’s Court in Gulu has further remanded National Unity Platform (NUP) Deputy President for Northern Uganda, Dr. Lina Zedriga, to Gulu Main Prison until February 24, 2026, as the State seeks more time to scrutinize her sureties.

Dr. Zedriga first appeared on Tuesday morning before Chief Magistrate Augustine Alule via video conferencing from Gulu Main Prison. However, the session was adjourned due to technical glitches.

Her defence team petitioned the court to have her physically produced, arguing that it was her constitutional right and that she posed no security threat.

Magistrate Alule ruled in their favour, and the 64-year-old opposition leader was later presented in court at around 11 a.m, dressed in a blue kitenge outfit. She was among dozens of inmates brought before a packed courtroom to answer various charges.

Dr. Zedriga is facing charges of inciting violence contrary to section 79 (1) of the Penal Code Act, which she denied in her earlier appearance on February 6 at the Chief magistrate court.

Jonathan Elotu, her lead defence lawyer and Secretary for Legal Affairs at NUP, informed the court that the defence intended to apply for bail and had presented four substantial sureties to secure her release.

Elotu argued that Dr Zedriga’s age qualifies her as a person of advanced age and therefore vulnerable, urging the court to adopt a lenient approach in considering her bail application.

“Your Worship, these four sureties understand the conditions attached to bail. They know that if the accused fails to return to court, they will face consequences; yet, they have chosen to stand by her. It is my prayer that this court finds them substantial and considers that the accused is not a flight risk,” Elotu submitted.

He added that Dr. Zedriga has no prior criminal record and that the offence she is charged with is bailable. The defence also requested that the court allow her to return home to be with her grandchildren while complying with the court reporting conditions.

State Prosecutor, Patricia Edyedo, objected to the immediate consideration of the bail application, requesting two weeks to verify the sureties’ particulars, character, and residence, citing the nature of the offence.

However, defence lawyer Hadad Salim opposed the request, arguing that the State works with other agencies, including police and prison authorities, capable of authenticating public documents.

He noted that the documents submitted to support the sureties were authored by Local Council officials, who are public officers. The defence had earlier requested that the State examine the documents within 30 minutes, a request the court declined.

“It is our submission that 30 minutes is sufficient to authenticate these documents. We object to the request for two weeks. If the court is inclined to grant time, then two hours would be reasonable,” Salim argued.

In his ruling, Chief Magistrate Alule said the two hours proposed by the defence were insufficient for reasonable verification.

“I find that the two hours requested by the defence counsel are too short to conduct a reasonable identification. I grant the State until Tuesday, February 24, to respond to the bail application. The court will make its ruling soon thereafter,” Alule ruled.

Dr. Zedriga was consequently remanded until February 24 for the hearing and ruling on her bail application. The prosecution indicated that investigations into the charges are still ongoing.

The State alleges that in December 2025, while in various parts of Northern Uganda, including Gulu, Amuru, Omoro, and Nwoya districts Dr Zedriga incited members of the public to commit acts of violence against supporters of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) based on their political affiliation.

Dr Zedriga, a former magistrate, reportedly went missing a day after the January 15 presidential polls and resurfaced at the Gulu Chief Magistrate’s Court on February 6.

She is among several senior NUP leaders facing prosecution in different courts. Her party leader and former presidential candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, who remains in hiding, rejected the election results.

The Electoral Commission declared incumbent President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni the winner with 71.65 percent of the vote, while Kyagulanyi, a two time Presidential candidate, garnered 24.72 percent.

***

URN