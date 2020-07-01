Dr Sebuyira-Mukasa takes over from Ian Clarke at IMG

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Dr. Jeff Sebuyira – Mukasa has been appointed Chairman Board of Directors of the International Medical Group, succeeding Dr. Ian Clarke, effective July 1st, 2020.

Dr. Sebuyira-Mukasa — who holds a Doctorate in Business Leadership from the University of South Africa — is a Fellow of the Chartered Certified Accountants (UK), a faculty member with Duke Corporate Education, an accredited executive coach, and a certified user of various psychometric instruments.

He worked for multinational organisations across the globe — including Coca-Cola Sabco, Century Bottling Company Uganda, Price Water House Uganda, and British Red Cross — where he occupied positions such as a Division Finance Director, Country Finance Manager, and Group Executive Assistant.

He is currently the CEO and Founding Partner of Imprint (U) Ltd and is a capacity-building expert with a strong leadership and financial background in the corporate business sector. His areas of expertise include but are not limited to, strategic planning, Executive coaching, corporate governance, training, facilitation of corporate retreats and team buildings and project management.

Furthermore, Dr. Sebuyira-Mukasa is the Deputy Board Chair of Mildmay Uganda, former Director of KCB Uganda Board and serves as a board member on a selected number of organisations across different industry sectors. His appointment brings with it a wealth of experience and maturity that will greatly enhance the strengthening of International Medical Group’s governance framework.