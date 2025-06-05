Dr. Nyathirombo to be honored in national thanksgiving ceremony for groundbreaking medical contributions

Zombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni, the World Health Organization (WHO) Country Director, senior Ministry of Health officials, and distinguished doctors from across East Africa and beyond are expected to attend thanksgiving prayers in honor of Dr. Amos Nyathirombo, a renowned ophthalmologist and drug researcher, following his recognition as a distinguished medical scientist.

The ceremony, held under the theme “Service with Sacrifice, Dedication, and Passion”, will take place on June 20, 2025, at Ukemu Primary School in Warr Town Council, Zombo District, in Uganda’s West Nile sub-region.

Speaking ahead of the event, Dr. Nyathirombo urged young doctors to serve the nation with integrity and avoid compromising the quality of healthcare.

On Thursday, May 27, 2025, the Zombo District Council passed a resolution eulogizing Dr. Nyathirombo for his decades of selfless service.

He has treated millions of people with eye complications, helped eradicate River Blindness in the district, and revitalized St. Aloysius College Nyapea, which was on the verge of collapse.

This comes just months after President Museveni awarded Dr. Nyathirombo the Diamond Jubilee Medal during International Women’s Day celebrations on March 8, 2025, held at Bukwiri Church of Uganda Primary School in Kyankwanzi District.

Dr. Nyathirombo is part of an elite group of 19 African scientists whose landmark research led to the approval of Moxidectin, a drug more effective than Ivermectin in treating Onchocerciasis (River Blindness).

Their findings, published in The Lancet medical journal in January 2018, influenced the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to approve Moxidectin 8mg Oral for use in patients aged 12 and above.

“In some villages in Zombo, 100% of the population was affected,” Dr. Nyathirombo explained. “This disease is prevalent across Sub-Saharan Africa, and our research has put Uganda at the forefront of global health innovation.” He added that the team is in the final phases of research and anticipates that the drug will be freely available worldwide by next year.

In addition to his scientific contributions, Dr. Nyathirombo has provided eye surgeries and other medical services across West Nile, Northern Uganda, Karamoja, and Ituri Province in DR Congo. He also led a national survey on Trachoma that informed a major policy shift at Uganda’s Ministry of Health, helping secure WHO support and expanding drug distribution to affected areas.

“Now Trachoma is no longer a public health problem in Uganda,” he noted.

Ahead of the main thanksgiving ceremony, free health camps will be conducted at Warr Health Centre IV from June 15 to 19, offering specialized services for mothers with childbirth complications, children with medical, hearing, and eye conditions.

“This is a national and international celebration. The disease affects not just Greater Nebbi but the world,” Dr. Nyathirombo said.

“Committees in Kampala, Nebbi, Paidha, Arua, Gulu, and Warr are mobilizing communities. My colleagues from DR Congo, Gulu University, and other regions are also joining.”

****

URN