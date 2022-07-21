DP’s Mao Uganda’s new Minister for Justice

🔴 Cabinet resuffle

✳ Nobert Mao – Justice and Constitutional affairs

✳ Hamson Obua – Chief Whip

✳ Akello Beatrice – State for economic monitoring

✳ Peter Ogwang – State Minister Education & Sports

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | DP Chairman General Nobert Mao has been appointed Justice and Constitutional Affairs minister, a day after his party signed a cooperation pact with the ruling NRM party.

Other changes have seen Hanson Obua replaced as the Minister of State for Education and Sports by Peter Ogwang. Obua is now the new Chief Whip.

The National Resistance Movement-NRM party on Wednesday signed a working cooperation agreement with the Democratic Party-DP at State House, Entebbe.

President Yoweri Museveni, also the National chairman of NRM signed on behalf of the party, while Mao, signed on behalf of DP which he leads as President General.

According to a press release by the Presidential Press Unit, NRM Secretary General Richard Todwong and Gerald Siranda of DP, witnessed the signing.

Speaking after the signing, Museveni congratulated Mao upon agreeing to work on steering DP to work with the NRM. He noted that this is something that should have happened at the top administrative level long ago.

“You know the history. I keep telling you that DP without Museveni is not a serious group because I was a very active member of DP,” Museveni said and added that he was very happy with this milestone. He said that although DP has been supporting opposition, they have been friendly and not destructive.

On his part, Mao appreciated the milestone on behalf of his party, saying that this is a continuous journey which started before some of them were born. He told Museveni that he now has the historical opportunity to gather party members scattered all over Uganda.

“You must look for them wherever they are in all the political parties and in all the corners of Uganda,” Mao said. He said that DP is committed to adhering to what has been agreed upon.

“This is a living document. It has to continue growing and we have signed it in a good faith,” Mao said adding that documents signed show that they have managed to resolve the contradictions that they have been having.

He saluted the courage President Museveni exhibited all through and the risks he has taken saying that he is the captain of the ship called Uganda and that it is important to pray for him as he leads.

It is not yet clear what is contained in the signed memorandum. DP, Uganda’s oldest political party joins Uganda People’s Congress to agree to work with the ruling NRM.

