Doreen Nyanjura reappointed Kampala Deputy Lord Mayor

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University councillor Doreen Nyanjura has been reappointed as Kampala City Deputy Lord Mayor. Her name was presented to the council in its second sitting today at City Hall by Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago this morning.

Nyanjura was first appointed to the position last year to replace Sarah Kanyike who had been appointed State Minister in charge of the Elderly. Nyanjura is a graduate of Tourism from Makerere University, a member of the Makerere University Council and the Secretary for Investment of the Forum for Democratic Change-FDC party.

The house unanimously approved Nyanjura’s appointment.

The councillor representing Kawempe South, Julius Kateregga described Nyanjura as an able leader and an activist who fights for social justice. Moses Kataabu, the councilor for Kampala Central II also seconded Nyanjura’s appointment describing her as a person of the common people and a hard worker.

URN