List of Don Chris scam victims grow to 350

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of victims scammed by Christian Asiimwe alias Don Chris has increased to 350. Although the first numbers revealed by Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, were 80 and later increased to 100, this number has since tripled.

Don Chris operated an external tours and recruitment company dubbed Skypins in Ntinda, Nakawa Division, in Kampala. Onyango said Don Chris’ victims were brought to police attention by the Minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Balaam Barugahara.

Barugahara instructed the Kampala Metropolitan Criminal Investigations Department to probe Skypin’s job scam, and the probe first discovered that more than 600 million shillings had been defrauded from the unsuspecting and desperate youths.

However, some of the victims have since lodged their complaints with the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), and by 17th July, over 350 victims had shown up. Simon Peter Mundeyi, MIA’s spokesperson, said the numbers were increasing every day.

“350 Ugandans have flooded our offices, and these people have been complaining about a Ugandan Christian, Asiimwe, aka Don Chris, of Skypins tours and travel company. Don Chris orchestrated a large scam with job promises in the UK and Canada. The total amount involved now is 1.4 billion shillings,” Mundeyi said.

The Directorate of Citizenship and Immigration Control (DCIC) has since established that Don Chris left Uganda on June 20, 2025, through the Malaba border. MIA and CID have urged him to come back and also be heard.

“We ask you to avail yourself, come to the authorities. We all know that sometimes VISAs are problematic. Now we believe we are being unfair, because we haven’t heard your side of the story. We have for sure seen some Ugandans who have gone abroad using Skypins,” Mundeyi said.

DCI records show Skypins successfully took seven Ugandans to work in the Netherlands. Because of this, Mundeyi said perhaps Skypins was doing a good job, and that is why they want to hear what happened afterwards.

However, Ugandans have been alerted that no travel company is licensed in Uganda to handle Canadian, US, UK, and American visas. “Before you engage a company to take you abroad for a job, please first approach the Ministry of Internal Affairs or the Ministry of gender, Labour and Social Development. Do not be hoodwinked by promises of high-paying jobs,” Mundeyi warned.

URN