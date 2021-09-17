DNA confirms body retrieved from Munyonyo septic tank is missing Immaculate Onebe

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Nearly nine months of search for missing Immaculate Asio Onebe, has come to an end after DNA analysis confirmed that the body retrieved from her matrimonial home’s septic tank is hers.

Asio went missing on January 6 and since then the search for her has not ceased until today.

Last week, police made a breakthrough when they interrogated security guard Bonny Oriokot, who insisted that her husband Francis Onebe knew where she was.

Detectives then raided the couple’s home at Kaggwa Rise, Lower Mawanga village, in Munyonyo where a decomposed body was retrieved from a septic tank. Police drew blood samples from Asio’s daughter identified as Ivy and results have since turned out positive.

Police Spokesperson Fred Enanga confirmed to URN that indeed DNA samples matched Ivy’s blood cells and the doubts on whether the body was of Asio have ended.

After DNA confirmation, relatives quickly went to pick the body from Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA morgue at Mulago where it was handed over to them.

From January 6 when Asio disappeared, Francis Onebe fronted the version that his wife had been kidnapped by unknown people moving in a Toyota Hiace commonly known as Drone. He even presented a Closed Circuit Television –CCTV cameras claiming that she was waylaid as she returned from a grocery and taken to an unknown destination.

Onebe checked at various security detention facilities including Kabalagala police, Special Investigations Unit-SIU in Kireka, CID headquarters and Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence-CMI in Mbuya.

But events took a twist last week when the security guard Oriokot who disappeared a day after Asio vanished abruptly showed up at the couple’s home. Oriokot was sighted hiding in a pit latrine and he was locked inside by the new security guard.

During interrogation, Oriokot insisted that Onebe knew everything regarding the whereabouts of his wife. CID summoned Onebe and detectives quickly noticed inconsistencies in his statements and decided to search the home’s septic tank.

Meanwhile, police pathologists have reportedly confirmed that the skull and other body parts that were found in a bag that had been placed on the chest of the body also belonged to the victim Asio.

Earlier reports by police indicated that the bag had a skull and other parts like arms, legs and limbs of a seemingly young female person. Police’s suspicion was that the skulls found in the bag perhaps belonged to the maid who allegedly disappeared a few days before Asio varnished.

“We thought we had picked a full body from the septic tank. But after a critical analysis with the help of a pathologist we have realised even the parts found in the bag were for Asio. We suspect she was chopped and there were attempts to pile it in the bag,” a detective said.

Enanga, according to sources is expected to issue a statement detailing DNA confirmation and new developments regarding the alleged second body which has turned out to have been one person, Asio.

