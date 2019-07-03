Dissatisfied party members free to quit-Ssemujju Nganda

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) has said dissatisfied party members are free to quit the party if they are not satisfied with the direction the party is taking.

The Opposition Chief Whip and Party Spokesperson of FDC Ibrahim Ssemujju Nganda was responding to questions in regards to some of the FDC members abandoning party activities and have turned to the Alliance for National Transformation led by former FDC president Mugisha Muntu and People Power, a pressure group led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi.

While in a tweet chat organized by Parliament on Wednesday at the Leader of Opposition boardroom, Ssemujju says they see no problem when members quit the party. He says that the important thing is that FDC will continue with its activities despite the movement of people.

He says that the party is starting on massive recruitment of its members. He says that although they can’t stop anyone from leaving the party, they will endeavor to keep the members.

According to Ssemujju, they have overcome the conflict that had fractured the party between Mugisha Muntu and Opposition Leader Kiiza Besigye.

Several FDC members have expressed concern at the direction that the party is taking and have vowed to quit the party if issues are not resolved. Many others have stopped paying their contribution to the party, while others are seen to associate more with other political parties.

****

URN