DIGITAL PAYMENTS: Sh200 million to be won by card users in new Absa Bank campaign

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Absa Bank Uganda has launched a new customer campaign, Play Your Cards Right, which will reward 14 lucky winners with cash prizes totaling sh200 million. Customers simply need to use their Absa cards to pay for goods and services at least five times a month. Every transaction increases their chances of winning.

Running from June to August 2025, the campaign is open to all Absa debit and credit cardholders, both personal and business, local and foreign.

Each month during the campaign, four winners will be selected, two from personal banking and two from business banking. Each monthly winner will receive sh10 million, split between debit and credit card usage, making a total monthly prize pool of sh40 million.

At the end of August, two overall grand prize winners, one from each banking segment, will be awarded sh40 million each, bringing the campaign’s total prize value to sh200 million.

“With this campaign, we’re not only rewarding our customers but also encouraging greater adoption of secure, fast, and convenient digital payments. Today’s customer expects digital tools that align with their modern lifestyle and that’s exactly what Absa’s card solutions offer,” said Moses Rutahigwa, Retail and Business Banking Director at Absa Bank Uganda.

According to the Bank of Uganda’s 2023 Financial Stability Report, the value of debit card transactions reached UGX561.5 billion, with over 3.8 million active debit cards. Credit card usage is also on the rise, with transaction values hitting UGX30.9 billion from nearly 10,000 active credit cards.

“Our cards offer a seamless experience, from quick tap-to-pay functionality to wide merchant acceptance and robust in-app controls. This campaign is one more way we are recognizing and rewarding our loyal customers,” Rutahigwa added.

Sam Kiyaga, Head of Alternate Channels at Absa Bank Uganda, emphasized the bank’s focus on innovation and safety. “We’re continuously strengthening our card services with features like real-time transaction alerts, card locking controls, and spending limits. Sign up for an Absa card today, use it regularly, and you could be a winner.”

As of December 2024, Absa recorded an 18.5% growth in card payment volume, outperforming the market average of 11%. Active card usage also grew by 15%, significantly above the market rate of 2%. Absa is currently the leading issuer of all card types in Uganda, issuing over 70% of credit cards and contributing 92% of credit card payment volumes.

“Our leadership in the digital payments space underscores our commitment to financial inclusion and customer empowerment,” Kiyaga concluded.

Victor Makere, the Country Manager, Visa Uganda, said “Our partnership with Absa is rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared vision of financial inclusion. Campaigns like this not only reward Absa Visa cardholders but also accelerate the adoption of secure digital payments across Uganda,”