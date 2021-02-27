Dias and Stones score to hand Man City 14th straight league win

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Manchester City’s centre-backs Ruben Dias and John Stones each scored as Pep Guardiola’s team beat West Ham United 2-1 to extend their run of league wins to 14.

The hosts enjoyed the early possession at the Etihad Stadium and took the lead on 30 minutes with their first shot on target, Dias heading in Kevin De Bruyne’s pinpoint cross for his first City goal.

Having hit a post three minutes earlier, Michael Antonio drew West Ham level with two first-half minutes remaining. The forward turned in Jesse Lingard’s shot from close range to end 587 minutes of City not conceding a home league goal.

Stones restored City’s lead midway through the second half, finishing well after skillful work from Riyad Mahrez on the right.

Issa Diop headed a chance for West Ham wide in stoppage time as City’s 20th straight win in all competitions sent the leaders 13 points clear of Manchester United, who visit Chelsea tomorrow.

West Ham’s four-match unbeaten run ends as they stay fourth, two points ahead of Chelsea.