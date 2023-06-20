Diamond Platnumz to feature at Comedy Store fundraising concert

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Comedy Store is organizing a fundraising concert to be headlined by Diamond Platnumz on July 14 at Kololo ceremonial grounds.

Alex Muhangi, the founder of Comedy Store told journalists in Kampala on June 19 that the proceeds from the concert are to enhance the activities of the Comedy Store Foundation which was set up to uplift the youth through mindset change and skills training.

Diamond Platnumz will headline a show which will also feature artists like Nameless, Spice Diana, King Saha, Winnie Nwagi, Ray G, Alien Skin, Karole Kasita, Naava Grey, Zex Bilangilangi, MC Mariachi, Madrat Chiko, Abeeka Band, Maulana & Reign, Teacher Mpamire Daddy Andre, Eezzy, Fico West, Titus Vybz, Merry Heart, Sammy Shawa among others.

The Comedy Store Foundation was launched in April 2022, with the objective of running programs aimed at facilitating youth skilling and mentorship as well as positively impacting the society within which Comedy Store Uganda operates.

The Foundation currently runs three key programs including; the annual Home of Hope Charity football match – the latest edition, held in December 2022 brought together celebrities and well-wishers. Proceeds benefited over 100 vulnerable children at the Katalemwa Cheshire Home.

The other program is Comedy Auditions Program – a monthly program that aims at skilling and grooming the next generation of comedians. So far, over 300 budding comics have gone through the program.

The third program is the Youth Training and Mentorship Program – its objective is to offer mentorship to young students on critical life skills.

The Foundation’s programs are currently concentrated in Kampala.

“Our desire is to expand our scope and footprint to different parts of Uganda,” Muhangi said.