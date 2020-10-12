Detectives arrest Kiruhura NRM registrar over Nyabushozi county primaries

Kiruhura, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kiruhura district National Resistance Movement-NRM party Registrar, David Agom Andiinda, has been arrested. The Rwizi Region Police Spokesperson, Samson Kasasira, says Andiinda was picked up on Sunday evening by a team of detectives from the Criminal Investigations Directorate-CID headquarters led by Henry Mugumya.

According to Kasasira, Andiinda is charged with uttering false documents, forgery and conspiracy to commit a felony. He revealed that Andiinda is currently locked up at Kiruhura Central Police Station vide CID headquarters GEF 946/2020.

The charges stem from the highly contested NRM primaries for the Nyabushozi County parliamentary candidate. On September 4th, 2020 Andiinda declared Col. Fred Mwesigye as the duly elected NRM candidate for Nyabushozi County parliamentary seat with 36,147 votes followed by his rival, Wilson Kajwengye with 13,248 votes and Christopher Bakashaba with 5601 votes.

Dissatisfied with the results, Kajwengye petitioned the NRM Electoral Commission and party leadership citing voter bribery, intimidation and a host of irregularities, which prompted the party Chairperson, President, Yoweri Museveni to set up a team to investigate the complaints. The team discovered that the poll results from 56 villages were altered and the result declaration forms forged.

As a result, Museveni directed the Inspector General of Police, Martin Okoth Ochola and the Director of Public Prosecutions to arrest and prosecute all those involved in the electoral malpractices. Museveni also directed for fresh polls in 28 villages. However, the NRM Electoral Commission organised polls fresh polls only 26 villages, whose results Kajwengye has specifically opposed in his October 5th, 2020 to the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Dr. Tanga Odoi.

Kajwengye declined to participate in the fresh polls on the grounds that the Commission had failed to heed to the president’s directives and advice. On October 6th, Tanga Odoi declared Mwesigye winner of the NRM party flag since his opponent had pulled out of the race.

********

URN