Deputy Chief Justice’s motorcade knocks dead Gulu cyclist

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Gulu police have impounded a vehicle belonging to the convoy of the Deputy Chief Justice, Alphonse Chigamoi Owiny-Dollo after it was involved in a road accident.

The speeding vehicle registration number UG0646J was impounded on Monday evening after knocking dead a cyclist identified as Saley Webukhuru.

The vehicle was being driven by Julius Komakech who was on his way to Kampala.

According to police, Komakech lost control of the vehicle while trying to dodge a Sahara Pickup registration UAD 874N at Layibi, Layibi Division being driven by Isaac Wawiyala, a business man in Gulu town who made an unexpected turn along Gulu-Kampala highway.

Eyewitnesses blamed the pickup driver for the accident. Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa river region police spokesperson told URN that the deceased’s body was taken to Gulu Regional Referral hospital pending postmortem.

He says they picked up the drivers of both vehicles but released them on police bond. According to Okema, they impounded the two vehicles and towed them to Gulu central police station pending inspection as inquiries continue.

