Deputy Chief Justice wants retirement age of judicial officers reviewed

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Deputy Chief Justice, Alphonse Owiny Dollo has said that the retirement age of judicial officers should be reviewed.

Under Article 144 of the Constitution, Supreme Court and Court of Appeal judges retire at 70 years.

He said that it is not fair for the government to allow their Judges to retire adjudication at 65 years and then the retired judges are appointed to serve in similar capacities in other Common Wealth countries.

Uganda has seen some of its top judicial officials leave to serve outside Uganda. Among them is Justice Egonda-Ntende who served as Chief Justice of Seychelles. Others are Justice Duncan Gaswaga, who sat on the Supreme Court of Seychelles.

Dollo who was speaking on Friday at the end of Year Party for Judiciary proposed that government makes new legislation in regards to the retirement age of judicial officers.

He proposed that the Magistrates should be allowed to retire at the age of 65, High Court Judges 70 and 75 for the Appellant Court Judges.

Currently, judicial officers retire when they are left with five years to the retirement age.

In 2015, the Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2015, which was tabled before Parliament by Nakifuma county MP, Robert Kafeero Ssekitoleko proposed to amend the retirement age for Justice of the Supreme Court and Court of Appeal to 75 years from 70.

However, it was thrown out by the Speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga after facing stiff resistance from Members of Parliament.

At the same function 11, Judicial Officers bade farewell having reached the mandatory retirement age.

They include two Supreme Court judges Justice Augustine Nshimye and Jotham Tumwesigye.

The Principal Judge Dr Yorokamu Bamwine is also retiring. High Court judges retiring include Justice Margaret Oumo Oguli from the International Crimes Division, and the head Justice Moses Mukiibi and Masindi High Court Judge Albert Rugadya Atwooki.

Others retiring include two Registrars Joy Kabahinguza from the Civil Division of High Court and Thaddeus Opesen from Lira High Court. Grade One magistrates Stella Niwagaba, Odoo Simon Peter and Palodi Everest. Retiring Grade Two magistrates include Francis Nkurunziza and Maxensia Namagembe.

Bamwine thanked the government for having put moderate working conditions for Judges.

The Chief Justice Bart Katureebe thanked the retired officers for dedicating their time to delivering Justice to Ugandans. He also emphasized the need to appoint more judges.

