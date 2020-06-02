Delayed release of road funds irks Hoima district leaders

Hoima, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The delayed release of funds for the construction and maintenance of roads has irked members of the Hoima district roads committee. The district had budgeted for 602 million Shillings as road fund but only received 415 million Shillings from the central government.

But before they could secure the balance, the government informed them that there will be no more road fund releases for the fourth quarter due to COVID-19 pandemic. Ibrahim Luswata, the acting Hoima district roads engineer explained that this has greatly affected their performance since they can’t execute road works due to lack of funds.

Luswata says the district had planned to work on 71 kilometres of roads this financial year but has only managed to work on 55 kilometres. Some of the roads which were supposed to be worked on include Kigaga-Kigumba-Katoke and Katugo-Bineneza among others.

Luswata who was speaking during a roads committee meeting held at the Hoima district headquarters in Kasingo on Tuesday said that all pending works have been pushed to the next financial year.

Pius Wakabi, the committee chairperson who is also the Member of Parliament for Bugahya County says that although the pandemic has affected almost all government projects, road funds should have been released to enable works to go on.

Harriet Businge, a committee member and Hoima Woman MP however expressed concern that despite not releasing funds for the last quarter, the district continues to receive inadequate funds for road construction.

In the next financial year, Hoima district projects it will receive 686 million Shillings for works on 131 kilometres of roads and repair of two bridges in Buseruka and Kitoba sub-counties. Last month, residents in Hoima district and those within the Municipality protested the sorry state of roads in the area.

******

URN