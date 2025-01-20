Defence minister asks for change in date for Gen Muhoozi to face ‘tough’ Parliament committee

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs has asked the parliamentary committee on Defense and Internal Affairs to reschedule to a later date a meeting that had been scheduled for early today.

In a letter written at the weekend, Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth explained to parliament why they are unable to appear today. The committee had on January 17th asked them to appear today together with the Chief of Defence Forces Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

“The Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs (MoDVA) was invited to meet with the committee on Defence and Internal Affairs on Friday 17 January 2025. The meeting was well attended, the committee however, ruled that we were not well constituted because we did not have the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) in person much as the Deputy Chief of Defence (D/CDF) was present. The committee ruled that we come back on Monday, 20″ January 2025 on which date will be making a presentation to Cabinet vide Cabinet Information Paper CT (2025) 02 denying us the opportunity to appear to the committee. The purpose of this letter, therefore, is to inform you that we will not be able to attend the committee…due to the earlier schedule of Cabinet involving the top leadership. We therefore seek for another date to enable us to present,” Oboth-Oboth’s letter which Uganda Radio Network has obtained a copy reads.

When they appeared before parliament last week, the meeting became very heated as MPs wanted to understand why Muhoozi who is also President Yoweri Museveni’s son continues to make scandalous posts on his X page.

The MPs said they couldn’t consider the budget of the Ministry of defence when the CDF who is almost the defacto leader of the ministry has not explained himself and the rationale of his posts.

The committee, chaired by Member of Parliament for Nyabushozi County Wilson Kajwengye, also has among its members UPDF MP Lt. Gen Peter Elwelu.

Muhoozi has made several controversial posts threatening to attack other countries, beheading National Unity Platform President Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, hang Dr Kizza Besigye among other things. In reaction to the summons by the MPs, Muhoozi took again to X and vowed not to ever appear before MPs whom he described as clowns.

Muhoozi, on his twitter account that has since been disabled, also vowed that instead of appearing before these MPs, he would be arresting them.

He has in the past also blasted Gen Peter Elwelu.

THE DEFENSE COMMITTEE THAT MUHOOZI WILL FACE

Name Constituency Party Hon. Wakooli Godfrey Butiru County NRM Hon. Ochero Jimbricky Labwor County NRM Hon. Niyonsaba Alex Bufumbira South NRM Hon. Opolot Simon Peter Kanyum County NRM Hon. Aeku Patrick Soroti County NRM Hon. Tubo Nakwang Christine DWR Kaabong NRM Hon. Okeyoh Peter Bukooli Island County NRM Hon. Byamukama Nulu Joseph Kitagwenda County NRM Hon. Mugabe Donozio Ruhinda South NRM Hon. Kauma Sauda DWR Iganga NRM Hon. Acibu Agnes Padyere County NRM Hon. Kintu Alex Brandon Kagoma North County NRM Hon. Kyoto Ibrahim Budiope West County NRM Hon. Lubega Bashir Mubende Municipality NRM Hon. Lokii Peter Abrahams Jie County NRM Hon. Mwesigwa Robert Rukaari Mbarara City North NRM Hon. Ikojo John Bosco Bukedea County FPED NRM Hon. Namanya Naboth DWR Rubabo FDC Hon. Okot Moses Junior Bitek Kioga County FDC Hon. Lt. Gen. Elwelu Peter UPDF NRM Hon. Odur Jonathan Erute South UPC Hon. Katabaazi Francis Katongole Kalungu East County NUP Hon. Wakayima Musoke Nsereko Nansana Municipality NUP Hon. Kiwanuka Abdallah Mukono North County NUP Hon. Nambooze Bakireke Betty Mukono Municipality NUP Hon. Museveni William Buwekula North Independent Hon. Kangwagye Stephen Rwakanuma Bukanga Independent Hon. Arinaitwe Rauben Isingiro West Independent Hon. Lamwaka Margaret Chua East Independent