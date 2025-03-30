Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar

YANGON, Myanmar | Xinhua | A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday night.

The earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

A Chinese rescue team arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Saturday afternoon to assist in disaster relief efforts.