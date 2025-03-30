Death toll rises to 1,644 following powerful earthquake in Myanmar

Sunday , March 30 2025
The Independent March 30, 2025 WORLD Leave a comment

This photo shows rescue operations underway in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. (Photo by Kyaw Zin Tun/Xinhua)

YANGON, Myanmar | Xinhua | A total of 1,644 people died, 3,408 were injured, and 139 remained missing in a powerful earthquake in Myanmar, according to the Information Team of the State Administration Council on Saturday night.

The earthquake hit the southeast Asian country on Friday, with Mandalay, Bago, Magway, the northeastern Shan state, Sagaing, and Nay Pyi Taw among the hardest-hit regions.

A Chinese rescue team arrived at Yangon International Airport in Myanmar on Saturday afternoon to assist in disaster relief efforts.

A Chinese rescue team arrives at Yangon International Airport in Yangon, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. (Xinhua/Cai Yang)
Quake-affected people sit on the ground in the open after an earthquake in Mandalay, Myanmar, March 29, 2025. (Photo by Myo Kyaw Soe/Xinhua

