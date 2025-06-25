DCI’s Damulira now Major General, UPDF CJS Jack Bakasumba Lieutenant General

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted Uganda Police’s Director of Crime Intelligence (DCI), Brigadier General Christ Damulira, to the rank of Major General—leaving him just two ranks away from attaining the highest accolade in Uganda’s military.

Damulira joined the Uganda Police Force in 2019 at the rank of colonel and was elevated to brigadier in 2021. His latest promotion to major general marks another milestone in a military career spanning over 30 years. Under the new UPDF Establishment 2024, the CDF has been granted authority to promote and transfer senior military officers—powers that were not previously assigned to the office of the military commander.

Damulira is credited with reviving the once-struggling Crime Intelligence Department, which has since been elevated to a directorate. His tenure has seen a string of successful operations, including the arrest of high-profile criminal suspects and the dismantling of rebel-linked gangs. He is particularly noted for leading operations against an armed group with ties to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) and other rebel outfits responsible for killing at least 10 police officers, soldiers, and private security guards in attacks on rural police stations and outposts.

The gang carried out deadly raids in Kassanda, Kyankwanzi, Wakiso, Jinja, Butambala, and Iganga, among other areas.

Damulira also spearheaded the manhunt for suspects involved in the June 2021 attack on then Chief of Defence Forces and current Minister for Works and Transport, Gen. Edward Katumba Wamala, in which his daughter Brenda Nantongo and driver Sgt Kayondo were killed along Kisota Road in Kampala. Known for his disciplined approach, Damulira has often urged officers under his command to avoid random arrests.

“When I say now we should tell the media what we have done, just know I have collected the necessary information, and I have almost all the suspects in custody. Do not arrest in order to investigate; make the arrest when you have investigated,” he told detectives at CID headquarters in Naguru. Beyond his operational successes, Damulira is also recognized for his youth rehabilitation initiatives in Kampala’s informal settlements.

Since 2023, he has helped form several youth groups that have received support from President Museveni totaling over two billion shillings. Damulira has acknowledged his promotion and expressed gratitude to those who sent him congratulatory messages. He is among a group of senior military officers who joined the police force in recent years.

The group includes Major General Jack Bakasumba, who has been promoted from major general to lieutenant general, Brigadier General Godfrey Golooba, and Brigadier Jesse Kamunanwire. Brig Gen Golooba was also recalled to the army, though his current role remains unclear. Brig Gen Kamunanwire remains with the Uganda Police as Director for Human Resource Management, although he officially retired from the military in August 2024.

Major General Bakasumba has since been redeployed to the military as Chief of Joint Staff and has now been promoted by Chief of Defence Forces –CDF General Muhoozi Kainerugaba alongside the army’s head of Joint Staff Human Resource Management, Brigadier James Kinalwa. Kinalwa has been elevated to Major General.

Bakasumba and Kinalwa appointments were confirmed by UPDF’s Department of Defense Public Information Office (DPIO ) headed by Acting Maj. Gen. Felix Kulayigye.

“The Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has promoted two Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Generals. Major General Jack Bakasumba has been elevated to the rank of lieutenant general, while Brigadier General James Kinalwa has been promoted to major general,” the DPIO office said.

The Bakasumba and Kinalwa elevation came hours after Uganda Police Force (UPF) Director of Crime Intelligence—DCI Damulira, was promoted to major general.

“I am deeply honoured to express my heartfelt gratitude to His Excellency the President and Commander-in-Chief of the UPDF, and the Chief of Defence Forces/SPA-SO, for elevating me to the rank of Major General. I pledge my unwavering commitment to protecting and defending Uganda, ensuring peace and security for generations to come,” Maj Gen Damulira said.

Damulira has extended his appreciation to the leadership of the Uganda Police Force, Uganda Prisons Service, and the Intelligence Services for their invaluable support and coordination. “I salute all Ugandans, across the public and private sectors, including the ghetto youth and security stakeholders, for their contributions to maintaining peace and security. May God bless Uganda and all its people,” Maj Gen Damulira added.

President Yoweri Museveni, who is the Commander-in-Chief of all armed forces, transferred Bakasumba to South Sudan as Defence attaché and later appointed him UPDF’s Chief of Joint Staff, while Damulira still holds the same designation in the Police.

****

URN