Date My Family Uganda set to premiere on October 4th

Pearl Magic brings the best in the Ugandan dating scene to our screens this week

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Date My Family Uganda, the local version of the successful reality television series, will premiere on October 4, 2020 at 8pm.

“The DMF show is set to give viewers a front row seat in witnessing singletons on their quest to find love,” stated Pearl Magic as they announced the premiere.

The show is all about the journey, fun and adventure of finding a potential partner and will resemble situations that most audience can identify with.

“Date My Family is a dating show with a twist. It seeks to find people with similar interests and match them according to their individual requirements through a series of three dates with the singleton’s family in attempt to get to know the singleton without meeting them” said Margaret Mathore, Channel Head of Pearl Magic.

“After the 3 dates, the bachelor or bachelorette will choose their favourite family and go on a date with the singleton that was represented” she said.

The channel collaborated with Leshan Kenogo and Patience Asaba from Radio Active Media to produce the first season of the reality show. Mathore expressed her excitement with working on with the unscripted format alongside the highly talented crew and delivering yet another riveting addition to the Pearl Magic content mix.

It is expected to keep viewers glued to their screens every Sunday evening at 8pm: “The show is a new concept for the channel and is not only entertaining and youthful but also suitable for the whole family” she concluded.

“Our mandate to our customers is to be Uganda’s most-loved storyteller and MultiChoice has remained true to its commitment in delivering nothing but the best to its Ugandan subscribers whilst ensuring that the content is equally relatable” said Hassan Saleh, Managing Director of Multichoice Uganda.

Saleh further mentioned that he is committed to cultivating and supporting the growth of the economy through partnerships with local businesses such as Radio Active Media.

Pearl Magic is a local general entertainment channel that offers a mix of locally produced content for the Uganda market. The content mix consists of a variation of genres ranging from Drama, Telenovela’s, Comedy, Music and most recently Reality. The channel broadcasts through DSTV and GOtv in Uganda and throughout Africa.

SOURCE: DSTV