CSOs in Busoga call for adequate preparation of electoral process

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Local election observers in Busoga sub-region have asked the Electoral Commission to adequately prepare for future elections. They argue that it will enable them easily conduct their civic education roles.

While addressing the press about their findings on Thursday, the observers noted that due to lack of civic education, several registered voters did not participate.

They further stress that this electoral cycle was characterized with several cases of misinformation about the whole electoral process which might have deterred a section of the population from exercising their right to vote.

Joshua Mutengu, the programs officer of the First African Bicycle Information Organisation-FABIO says that most of his colleagues were accredited on the voting day, which technically deterred them from participating in their different civic education activities aimed at sensitizing the communities.

Mutengu argues that with such delays involved, the essence of CSOs in informing citizen participation in the different electoral processes is watered down as they will have failed to guide masses on how to vote for developmental oriented leaders other than those who impress them with bribes.

Faith Namansa, the director of Busoga Governance and Social Accountability Network-BUSOGANET says that they were blocked from accessing the communities due to Covid-19 restrictions, however during their observation at the different polling stations, none of the set standard operating procedures was being adhered to which was a sign of double standards on the side of EC.

Namansa adds that CSOs were not accorded space to sensitize communities on scientific campaigns and the different Covid-19 control measures to be adhered to while casting their votes which might have contributed to low voter turn up in some areas.

Emmanuel Mastiko, the Kiira region election officer dismisses claims of bureaucracy in the accreditation of CSOs arguing that some disgruntled parties failed to meet the EC set standards.

*****

URN