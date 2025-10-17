Cranes shift focus to AFCON after failure to qualify for FIFA World Cup

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda coach Paul Put said he has shifted focus to preparations for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after the Cranes missed out on qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Put told Xinhua that following the team’s elimination, his immediate priority is gearing up for the continental tournament to be held in Morocco.

“I am very proud of the players who played their hearts out and helped the team finish second in the group with 18 points,” Put said in a phone interview on Wednesday. “Now we have to prepare well for the Africa Cup of Nations.”

Uganda, the best-performing side from the Council of East and Central Africa Football Associations (CECAFA) region during World Cup qualifying, saw its hopes dashed after a 2-1 defeat away to Algeria on Tuesday night, which ended its chances of reaching the playoffs.

Put, who took charge of the Cranes in 2023, noted that time is short before AFCON begins in December. “There is not much time left. Unfortunately, we could not reach the playoffs, but we shall focus on the upcoming international games,” he said.

The Cranes are expected to play two international friendlies in November as part of their buildup for AFCON 2025, where they aim to build on their strong World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 35th edition of the Africa Cup of Nations will run from Dec. 21, 2025, to Jan. 18, 2026, featuring 24 teams. Uganda has been drawn in Group C alongside Nigeria, Tunisia and Tanzania. ■