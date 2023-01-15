Cranes coach Micho hails postive start to CHAN

⚽ Uganda 0 DRC 0

⚽ Senegal 1 Ivory Coast 0

🇺🇬 FIXTURES

⚽ Senegal vs Uganda January 18 – 10pm

⚽ Uganda vs Ivory Coast January 22 – 10pm

Algiers, Algeria | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin ‘Micho” Sredojevic is convinced by Uganda Cranes’ performance in their opening match at the TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) 2022.

Sredojevic’s team held two time champions DR Congo in their opening Group B match played at the 19th Mat 1956 Stadium in Annaba, Algeria on Saturday night.

To Sredojevic, it was a fair start for the Cranes who have not been a well-performing team at the Championship in the past. He says securing a point against a highly rated DR Congo was in Uganda’s favor.

He told journalists in the post-match press conference that being a two-time champion gives DR Congo had an upper hand in such a fixture therefore a draw against them is important in their quest to move out of the group.

Sredojevic further applauded his players for refusing to be bullied by the Congolese players who are more experienced compared to the Cranes players. He says after picking a draw against DR Congo the focus is now shifted to their next opponent.

Uganda Cranes Head Coach Milutin Sredojevic reacts to today's 0-0 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo.#TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 pic.twitter.com/jEFQcbUKdg — FUFA (@OfficialFUFA) January 14, 2023

A great time with Dr. Patrice Motsepe, CAF President in Annaba, Algeria this evening on the sidelines of the #TotalEnergiesCHAN2022 games. @CAF_Online pic.twitter.com/gvZtSH5n75 — Peter Ogwang (@OgwangOgwang) January 14, 2023

The Cranes coach known for his traditional defensive approach to the game made changes on a Saturday night by employing at least three holding midfielders which helped Cranes command the ball movement in the middle of the pitch.

The entire 90 minutes’ game did not have many clear-cut opportunities, save for the late attempt by Uganda Cranes defender Gift Fred who headed Geoffrey Wasswa’s free-kick towards the goal but it was denied by the woodwork.

The two teams went toe-to-toe from the opening minute of the game but played mostly in the middle of the pitch creating a few chances on either side’s goal.

After playing a goalless draw with DR Congo, Micho’s charges will then take on Senegal on the 18th of January 2022 and Ivory Coast, four days later. Senegal are top of Group B after they stopped Cote d’ Ivoire 1-0 in a second Grouip B match played last night.

URN