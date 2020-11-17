Covid-19 cases overwhelm Kabarole District

Kabarole, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The number of people with COVID-19 in Kabarole has increased to 23, leaving the district task force with no option other than resorting to home-based management.

Brian Kisembo, the COVID-19 Incident Manager in Kabarole, says that so far, five of the cases are admitted at the isolation unit of Fort Portal Regional Referral Hospital for management, while 18 have been asked to stay in their homes because the isolation centre is filled up.

Kisembo says the cumulative cases in the district are now 57 and two deaths from the virus have been registered.

He says that most of the cases are now community cases and has asked the residents of Kabarole and Fort Portal Tourism City to be extra careful by following the COVID-19 Standard Operating Procedures at all times.

He, however, says that as they do their best to prevent the spread of the novel virus, several challenges are frustrating their efforts. He explains that they lack funding and transport to do the surveillance job.

He also says the health facilities are lacking the Personal Protective Equipment – PPE, something that is partly blamed for the 14 health workers that have since tested positive for the deadly disease.

As one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the district, the Kabarole district LC V, Richard Rwabuhinga, on Tuesday flagged off the distribution of 267,000 masks to the public.

Rwabuhinga says that of the targeted 300,000 beneficiaries, some are learners in candidate classes and have since received two masks each.

He is optimistic that each person who is eligible to get a mask will have one but asked the public members to wash them regularly to avoid infections.

Festus Bandeeba, the Kabarole Deputy Residents District Commissioner and COVID-19 taskforce chairperson, says that government is in the final stages of flagging off the distribution of PPE.

URN